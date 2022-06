On June 21, The BJP announced tribal leader and former Jharkhand Governor, Droupadi Murmu, as the party’s official candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Who is Droupadi Murmu, and what makes her BJP’s ideal pick for the presidential polls?

In conversation with TR Vivek, BusinessLine’s political editor Poornima Joshi takes a look at Droupadi Murmu - Her rise from the ranks and the long term strategy behind fielding her as the BJP’s presidential candidate.

