Twitter is back in the news for its clash with the Indian government. When the Indian governments claims that Twitter has not removed the tweets that are against the IT act, Twitter says removing those would be violating the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. Now, Twitter has moved the High Court of Karnataka on this matter. Know more about the controversy here.
Audio
Podcast | Explained: Twitter controversy
Twitter is back in the news for the clash with the Indian government.
Published on
Jul 07, 2022