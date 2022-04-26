Podcast | How patents can help boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme

Over the last five years, the Indian government has been focusing on increasing the number of patents that are being filed in the country. And now, we can see the results -- the Economic Survey 2021-22 showed that the filing of intellectual property patents in India has increased 30 per cent in the last five years and the number of patents granted in the period almost tripled.This increase in patent filing has helped India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index -- it has risen from 81 in 2015-16 to 46 in 2021.

But, given the large population and the sheer size of our country, are we living up to our potential? What are some of the areas we need to work upon?

On the occasion of World IP Day, we speak to Patrick Kilbride of the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre and Swetha Singh, CEO, EnnobleIP and patent law expert. Listen in to our conversation.