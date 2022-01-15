Podcast | In conversation with Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India

This conversation you’re about to hear is a part of BusinessLine’s Table Talk series, conversations with leaders on their life and times, and their businesses. In this episode, Senior Associate Editor Vinay Kamath speaks to Nestle India chief Suresh Narayanan.

For the uninitiated, Narayanan joined Nestle in 1999 as executive VP of sales. He was in Egypt during the Arab Spring in 2011 with all the chaos in the country. From Egypt, Narayanan headed to the Philippines, one of Nestle’s largest and most prestigious markets. But, in four months, in August 2015, he was sent to India to handle the Maggi crisis. No conversation with Narayanan is complete without asking him about how he handled it.

They chat about his 40-year corporate journey, how Nestle coped the past two pandemic years, discuss his interests beyond corporate life, and the impact his near and dear ones had on his success.