This conversation you’re about to listen to is a part of BusinessLine’s Table Talk series, conversations with leaders on their life and times and businesses.

In this episode, BusinessLine’s Vinay Kamath, also the author of the book Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, speaks to Suparna Mitra, CEO of Titan Watches.The IIM Calcutta alumna opens up about Titan’s rebranding strategy of its stores and its premiumisation strategy.