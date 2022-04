The global oil market has seen many changes in recent weeks. From Russia facing sanctions from the US and other countries over the Ukraine war, India getting discounted Russian oil, and the recent truce between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis group backed by Iran.

BusinessLine’s Chief of Bureau -Kolkata, and Hyderbad and author of ‘Unfilled Barrels- India’s oil story’ tell us more about the recent developments in the global oil market.

Listen in!