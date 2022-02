In her union budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has more green to talk about, but missed major announcements regarding a crucial sector- the oil and gas sector.

What awaits the oil, gas and Energy sector in the long run and what is likely to be India’s strategy in this regard?

Richa Mishra, BusinessLine’s Chief of Bureau, Hyderabad, and Kolkata helps us understand India’s short-term and long-term strategy in the sector.

Listen in!