hamburger

Audio

Podcast | Medical aid in strife-torn regions

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Mar 18, 2022

Delivering humanitarian medical aid involves immense planning and procurement of medicine and other healthcare supplies, besides ensuring the physical safety and mental well-being of healthcare and aid workers on the frontline, among other things.

Simi Basheer, Director - Human Resources and Facilities with MSF (Doctors without Borders) South Asia, gives us a peep into the mammoth task involved in getting medical aid to those in strife-torn regions. An insight, as the world, witnessed the third week of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Listen in!

health
Public Health
health
Published on Mar 18, 2022

SHARE

More Audio

You May Also Like

Recommended for you