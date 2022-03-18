Podcast | Medical aid in strife-torn regions

Delivering humanitarian medical aid involves immense planning and procurement of medicine and other healthcare supplies, besides ensuring the physical safety and mental well-being of healthcare and aid workers on the frontline, among other things.

Simi Basheer, Director - Human Resources and Facilities with MSF (Doctors without Borders) South Asia, gives us a peep into the mammoth task involved in getting medical aid to those in strife-torn regions. An insight, as the world, witnessed the third week of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Listen in!