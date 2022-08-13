Pulse Podcast | Pharmaceuticals @75: The pandemic has taught us to be resilient: Satish Reddy

As India marks 75 years of Independence, the spotlight is on a sector that is strategic, and has contributed to making medicines relatively affordable, not just in the country, but also to people around the world - earning India the label of being “pharmacy to the world.”

Giving us a peep into the rough and tumble, and milestones in this journey, is Satish Reddy, Chairman - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and part of the leadership team at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, where he’s been president, twice. From the days of the Indian Patents Act (1970), and early WTO negotiations to grappling with a pandemic, and war and despite that planning for a big leap in innovation, Satish Reddy looks back, and forward at the pharmaceutical industry.