Podcast | Quick Look-4

Welcome to quick look, I am your host -Siddharth Mathew

The past week saw the Central Government tweaking its FDI policy amidst the nationwide lockdown.

The policy states that all FDI proposals coming from neighbouring countries with which India shares its land border requires the central government's approval.

The move came after SEBI started reviewing foreign portfolio investments from Chinese funds over possible takeover concerns.

President Donald Trump has said that he will halt the issuing of the new green cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days. This is part of his executive order to suspend immigration into the US temporarily.

He also said that the move would not have any impact on those entering the country temporarily.

The US senate passed a much delayed coronavirus aid package to help small businesses and hospitals.

In India, the state of Tamil Nadu will witness a complete lockdown for four days in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to 29 . The lockdown will be enforced from 6 am to 9 pm. Salem and Tirupur will witness a lockdown for three days from April 26 to April 28. The lockdown in these district will be enforced from 6 am to 9 pm.

So till next week, Stay home , stay safe