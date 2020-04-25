Podcast | Startup Saturday: Episode 11 - The 'starting up' game

This week we look into the 'starting up' game and how to take the first step towards running your own venture.

Are you wondering if a formal degree could help you get an extra edge in the startup world?

In our conversation with Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, the Chief Executive Officer of 9Unicorns, we learn that starting up a venture requires from an enterprising attitude and good people skills.

Sharma also said that startup accelerator programmes are effective and useful to startup entrepreneurs.