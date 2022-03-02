Podcast: The clash between entrepreneurs and investors

All of us have been closely monitoring and engrossed in the developments with regard to the clash happening at Bharatpe, a fintech that has raised nearly $700 million in funding and was at the last round valued at a little over $2.85 billion.The company’s co-founder Ashneer Grover had resigned recently due to corporate governance issues. Bharatpe’s case is not unique, and there have been similar instances in the past. In fact, several founders do not want to take in external investors, even though they bring money, skills and open new doors to entrepreneurs. So is venture capital a kind of vulture capital as some allege?

Venkatesha Babu N, Chief of Bureau, Bengaluru, talks to Krishnakumar Natarajan the former CEO and MD who was a co-founder MindTree.