Podcast | Today's Pick: Manappuram Finance

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Manappuram Finance at current levels. The stock jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key near-term resistance at ₹111. After a sharp fall in the early March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹75 in late March and found support.

The daily RSI is charting higher in the neutral region towards the bullish zone and the weekly RSI has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past three trading sessions.