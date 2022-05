The upcoming WHO centre at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is tasked with scientifically validating the efficacy of ancient therapies.

Why do these centuries-old therapies such as Chinese Tui Na, Japanese Kampo, African herbal medicines or Indian Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani or homeopathy need validation?

What is one to expect from WHO for sustenance of traditional medicines, that is the first port of call for a majority of the population around the world.

Rutam Vora explains.

Read the full story here