Podcast | YouTube is the biggest edtech: Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, YouTube Asia Pacific

YouTube has been the bedrock of the creator economy in India. A new report by Oxford Economics, an independent consulting firm, says YouTube India has contributed ₹6,800 crore to India’s GDP in 2020. YouTube is supporting over 68 crore full-time equivalent jobs in India, and as a testament to that, the number of channels earning at least ₹1 lakh in revenue has increased by 60 per cent, as of June 2021. Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director of YouTube Asia Pacific at Google, believes the creator economy in this country has the potential to emerge as a soft-power impacting economic growth, job creation, and even cultural influence.

In this conversation, he talks about YouTube democratising storytelling, opening up innovation which is no longer the bastion of urban India, why YouTube is better at paying creators, and how it transformed to become the biggest edtech in the country.

Listen in!