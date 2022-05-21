Portfolio podcast | How to play banking stocks now?

Veteran bankers such as KV Kamath have opined that the Indian banking industry is in the best shape in the last 50 years when it comes to asset quality and capital adequacy. But the stock markets are barely reflecting the optimism. The Bank Nifty index on a one-year basis trades almost flat while the Nifty is still in the green. Where do we go from here with respect to bank stocks? Hamsini Karthik and Kumar Shankar Roy in the latest episode of Portfolio Podcast discuss loan growth, asset quality, profitability and return profile of banks, and the road ahead for this important sector. Listen in!