A good idea, whatever medium, still holds power. India is having its moment on the global advertising stage as Ogilvy was named the network of the year at the 2022 Cannes Lions.

Health is a behemoth vertical for ad agencies. Advertising has also become tech-lead, but ideas still reign supreme. Brands need to reflect modern realities at the same time be prepared for a polarised world. Men need to become champions of diversity. These are some of the insights shared by Devika Seth Bulchandani, Ogilvy’s Global CEO, in an interview with businessline’s Vinay Kamath and Ayushi Kar.

(Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran)

