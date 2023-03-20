Purpose is not an altruistic pursuit. It is a unifying idea of the problems you want to profitably solve, says Prof Ranjay Gulati, Harvard Business School Professor of Business Administration and author of Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies, in conversation with Vinay Kamath.
(Produced by Darshan Sanghvi)
