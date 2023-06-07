In this episode of the State of the economy, TE Raja Simhan talks to Lalit Trivedi, former General Manager, East Central Railways about the major challenges facing rail safety in India.

The podcast takes a look at the Balasore train accident, shedding light on the factors that contributed to its occurrence. The increase in maximum speeds on railways, coupled with unprecedented infrastructure investments, has created a unique set of challenges. Upgrading railways requires traffic blocks, hindering regular operations, and maintenance. Failure to schedule these blocks appropriately can lead to accidents, as witnessed recently.

The conversation also touches upon the role of technology and training in improving rail safety. Trivedi emphasises the need for upskilling and simulators to address the shortage of skilled manpower in critical areas.

The discussion also look at the potential of artificial intelligence in analysing the vast amount of data generated by new railway systems and gadgets. AI can provide valuable insights and exception reports to help maintenance staff in taking necessary actions.

Join TE Raja Simhan and Lalit Trivedi as they dive into the intricacies of rail safety in India, discussing the need for balancing traffic demands, maintenance requirements, technological advancements, and adequate funding to ensure the safety of the country’s railway network.

