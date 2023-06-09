The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent yet again. This is the second meeting on the trot that the committee voted unanimously to maintain the status quo on the repo rate.

The RBI also noted that the headline inflation fell to 5.1 per cent and that global supply chain issues are under control. With RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stressing that the MPC will continue to focus on inflation, when can we expect the repo rates to be cut again? In this episode of News Explained, V Nivedita talks to Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd, to understand the finer details of the meeting.