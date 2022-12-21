Even after RBI’s digital lending norms became effective on December 1, the fintech industry is still awaiting clarity on several issues.

While most fintechs have made technical, procedural, and other adjustments to their operations to comply with the digital lending norms, it has increased their compliance costs, created more disruptions. This has also led to fintechs being more selective and cautious in their business approach.

In this podcast, Ansika Kayastha from businessline explains the RBI norms and the fintech companies’ difficulties in complying them.

Read the full story here.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.