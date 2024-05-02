In this State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Abhishek Law chats with Sidharth Menda, member of the supervisory board at RMZ Corporation, a pioneering real estate firm in India.

They begin the conversation by discussing what’s really going on in India’s property market post-COVID. Sidharth shares that, as a result of the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCC) and new foreign businesses in India, there has been a shift from working from home to working from the office, which in turn has become one of the leading factors in the commercial office real estate boom. He breaks down why India’s office sector is thriving despite global trends suggesting otherwise and how new homes are seeing a surge in demand from new buyers.

But, it’s not just about homes and offices. They also explore areas like industrial warehouses and data centres. Due to India’s geographical location, Sidharth explains why India is becoming a major hub for data centres in South Asia. Then they discuss why big businesses are flocking to India and what’s driving the growth of these new sectors.

As they turn to the hospitality industry, they look at why hotels are enjoying a resurgence in footfalls, with people travelling more than ever and spending big on vacations. And even though real estate costs are going up, it seems like there’s still plenty of room for growth in the hospitality sector.

Tune in to know more on what’s happening in India’s real estate world.

Host: Abhishek Law, Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian, Edit: Renil S Varghese

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups

