The Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of over ₹1,337 crore on Google for its anti-competitive practices in the android mobile phones market space on Oct 26. Few days after that the CCI once again fined Google with ₹936 crore for abusing its market dominance in Google playstore.

How did Google violate the competition law in India? How was the case initiated and investigated? How will the CCI order affect the developers and users?

K R Srivats, Deputy Editor, businessline answers all. Listen in.