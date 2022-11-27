Digital Gadfly is our monthly podcast series on all things digital marketing. Hosted by well-known digital marketer Shubho Sengupta, the series explores trending topics in the digital world. Currently, the talk is all about the crazy happenings at Twitter post its acquisition by Elon Musk.

In this episode, Shubho talks to Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo, an Indian microblogging platform and a Twitter rival.? Is it benefitting from the current chaos at Twitter?

Radhakrishna feels future success will hinge on creators being able to make money and on how respectful social platforms are to specific country laws.

Tune in to hear more on this.