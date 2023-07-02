Education and healthcare are vital sectors in our vast and youthful country. Within the education industry, the edtech sector has gained significant popularity and witnessed exponential growth, particularly during the pandemic when traditional in-person classes became impractical. However, it is worth noting that the edtech sector is currently characterized by fierce competition and regulatory challenges.

Over the past four years, the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the country’s edtech sector has shown an upward trend. According to data from Tracxn, the sector experienced eight acquisitions in 2019. This figure increased to 19 in 2020 and further climbed to 36 in 2021. In 2022, there were 29 recorded acquisitions.

In this episode of businessline’s State of the Economy podcast, Isha Rautela speaks to Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda 247 and Kushal Bhatnagar, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants, to know more about what we can expect from this sector.

(Host: Isha Rautela, Producer: V Nivedita)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.

