EdTech major Byju’s has recently made headlines by filing a lawsuit against its lenders, led by Redford, accusing them of engaging in predatory tactics. The company’s legal battle has brought to the forefront questions about its growth model and raised concerns about the broader startup ecosystem in India. With the recent layoff of 1000 full-time employees, Byju’s troubles have garnered significant attention, prompting discussions on the challenges faced by startups in the current landscape.

Byju’s known for its online education platform, found itself in a financial predicament as its cash flows declined following the reopening of schools after the pandemic. Additionally, the company embarked on an acquisition spree, purchasing 17 companies, which necessitated substantial funding. To raise the required capital, Byju’s secured a $1.2 billion loan, which was subsequently traded in the market and bought by various hedge funds, including Redford. However, these lenders accused Byju’s of siphoning money from its subsidiaries and exerted pressure on the company, demanding early loan repayment and attempting to change management within the organization.

In response, Byju’s took legal action, alleging predatory practices by the lenders and refusing to pay the $40 million in interest payments due. The company’s decision not only reflects the challenges it faces but also highlights the risks associated with debt financing for startups. In this episode of News Explained, Nabodita Ganguly is joined by Lokeshwarri SK, Senior Associate Editor, to discuss the issue. Read this article to know ⁠more⁠.