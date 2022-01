As the World Economic Forum outlines its “Davos agenda” this week, international charity organisation Oxfam spotlights the inequalities that exist across the world. In its “Ïnequality kills” report, it calls for a tax on the super rich to fund public health programmes, for instance, among other social sectors. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar hopes, the pandemic “gives us a moment to take a pause and reboot ourselves, differently.“

