The performance of public sector banks (PSBs) in recent times has been a topic of great interest and discussion. The previously widening gap between private banks and PSBs has started to narrow, indicating positive developments within the public banking sector. 12 PSBs crossed ₹1 lakh crore profit mark in the March 2023 quarter. State Bank of India accounted for half of the total earnings.

In this podcast, Nabodita Ganguly talks to businessline’s Senior Assistant Editor, Hamsini Karthik to discuss the factors that led to the improved performance of the banks and what lies ahead for them.

One of the factors contributing to the improved performance of PSBs can be traced back to the series of consolidations that took place starting in 2018. These mergers have provided the necessary impetus for growth and increased capital availability, allowing PSBs to expand their balance sheets meaningfully.

Additionally, there has been a notable shift in loan portfolios, with a greater focus on retail loans. Retail lending, including segments such as housing loans, vehicle loans, SME loans, and agricultural loans, has become a crucial growth driver for PSBs. This strategic emphasis on retail loans has resulted in healthier financials, as the default rates for retail loans are typically lower than those for corporate loans.

Despite these positive developments, PSBs continue to face challenges in terms of their valuations. Historically, state-owned entities, including PSBs, have earned lower valuations compared to their private counterparts. The dichotomy in valuations is influenced by factors such as corporate governance standards, independence of the board, and decision-making authority within the entities. PSBs, with the government as their primary stakeholder, often face questions regarding the level of autonomy they possess. The perception of governance and decision-making quality can significantly impact the valuations of PSBs.

Looking ahead, the future of PSBs remains uncertain, and optimism must be tempered with caution. The transformation of governance structures, along with sustained financial performance, will play crucial roles in improving perceptions and valuations. Strides have been made in reducing external interference and strengthening centralized processing and decision-making. However, it will take time to observe how these changes manifest in the numbers and withstand different market cycles.

In conclusion, while recent trends have been encouraging, it is vital to closely observe the performance and governance of PSBs to determine their long-term trajectory. Listen in.