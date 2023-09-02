The Oracle of Omaha - Warren Buffett celebrated his 93rd birthday on August 30. By his own sense of humour, being a nonagenarian, the candles would have cost more than the cake! In his annual newsletter to shareholders published in 1994, he refers to the 100th birthday celebration of Mrs Rose Blumkin - the founder of one of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio of companies – Nebraska Furniture Mart. Mrs Blumkin celebrated her 100th year in 1993, and according to Buffett, given the number of candles required, that was likely the costlier item.

Warren Buffet made his first investment at age 11. He comes with an investment experience of 82 years that appears unparalleled. The wisdom that can be unearthed from his decades of investing experience is also equally unparalleled. Listen to this interesting conversation between Parvatha Vardhini and Hari Viswanath to get insights on some of Buffett’s most interesting investing lessons.