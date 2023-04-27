For the first time after the budget, NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance explains why he isn’t very bothered about the recent amendments to the tax exemptions pertaining to insurance products. Asserting that the FY23 March quarter numbers would have looked just fine even otherwise, he talks about how diversification in all aspects is helping the company.
Listen in.
Hosts: Anshika Kayastha, and Hamsini Karthik.
Editor: Siddharth MC.
