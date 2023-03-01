SEBI has proposed a few changes to the governance norms for listed entities that give more rights to shareholders, while increasing corporate disclosures on agreements binding them. These new norms proposed by SEBI is exected to give more power to the shareholders. SEBI has sought comments from stakeholders by March 7 .

In this podcast, we are joined by KS Badri Narayanan who will give us context and perception about the consultations of the markets regulator.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

