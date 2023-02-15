There has been over 100 per cent growth in the import of arecanut, both in terms of quantity and value, during the current financial year, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Considering the increase in the import of arecanut and the cost of cultivation, the cooperatives in the arecanut sector, including the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd, were seeking an increase in the MIP.

Eventually, the Centre has increased the minimum price (MIP) for the import of arecanut by ₹100 a kg.

In this podcast, Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, shared his reponse to the order with A J Vinayak. Listen in!

