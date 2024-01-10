Placements at India’s top-tier B-Schools are currently witnessing a decline in numbers, attributed to the prevailing global economic downturn.
In a compelling discussion shedding light on the recent downturn in placements at India’s premier B-Schools, Ayush Arya engages with two prominent YouTube personalities, Abhishek Jain, renowned as The IIM Guy from IIM Visakhapatnam, and Keshav Grover, a recent graduate from IIM Jammu.
In this conversation, the duo shares invaluable insights into the challenges faced during on-campus and off-campus placements, the debate between specialisation and generalisation, and much more. They unravel the intricacies of navigating the corporate landscape in the midst of a global economic downturn and provide a first-hand account of their post-graduation experiences.
