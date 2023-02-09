From a total fleet size of 800 planes, India’s fleet of commercial planes is set to grow to nearly 1,700 aircraft in just two years. This will make India the next growth engine of global aviation.

What is powering this growth? Why are the Indian carriers buying in record numbers? What are the challenges associated? What is the government’s plan?

Listen us here to know the answers.

Read the full story here.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit