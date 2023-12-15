In this State of the Economy podcast, Subramani Ra Mancombu talks to Ravinder Grover, Regional Coordinator-Asia at Harvest Plus, to discuss the issue of malnutrition in India, and the role bio-fortified crops can play in addressing it.

National Family Health Service data reveals alarming statistics: 36% of children under five experience stunted growth, 19% are at risk of malnutrition, and 32% are underweight.

HarvestPlus specialises in biofortified crops abundant in vital nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin E. The Health and Nutrition of School-Age Children and Farming Families in India (HaNSA) program seeks to enrich the nutritional content of government-sponsored meals for school-aged children by introducing biofortified crops such as millets, zinc rice, and red lentils.

Launching in Maharashtra and expanding to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the program targets 2 million children over the next five years.

HarvestPlus’s collaborations extend beyond the government to include partnerships with the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, and the Food Corporation of India.These alliance can combat malnutrition and foster acceptance of bio-fortified crops.

Ravinder Grover underscores the programme’s success, noting that around 7 million farmers in India are already cultivating bio-fortified crops.

Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Producers: V Nivedita, Amitha Rajkumar, Siddharth MC.