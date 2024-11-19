Maharashtra is all set to go to the polls on November 20, 2024. The battle for control of the 288-member Assembly has seen shifting alliances, ideological clashes, intricate caste equations, and emotional appeals over the past few years. The major alliances in the fray include the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with both emerging as the main contenders. A total of 4,136 candidates are vying for seats across 36 districts, with over 9.7 crore eligible voters.

What’s at stake this time, and how have the political dynamics in the state evolved over the last few years?

To help us understand the Maharashtra assembly elections, we have with us Radheshyam Jadhav, Special Deputy Editor at businessline, who has extensively covered the issues across the length and breadth of Maharashtra. He will share his insights on what’s at stake in this election. Listen in!

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit