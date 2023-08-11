Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a big target -- he said that the government is working to increase the consumption of natural gas in the Indian energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. However, this ambition faces hurdles, particularly regarding the price of imported gas.

The episode dissects the existing dichotomy between domestic and imported gas prices, delves into the impacts on the gas value chain, and examines the challenges stifling the industry’s growth.

In the latest episode of Energonomics, Richa Mishra talks to Anil Jain, Chairperson, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board, to understand how pricing and taxes are hindering the growth of the sector.