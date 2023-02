The Reserve Bank of India has returned Payment Aggregator applications of Paytm, Freecharge, and PayU. Meanwhile, it gave In-Principle Authorisation to 32 existing PAs that include Amazon and Google.

Hamsini Karthik delves deep into the topic and explains the difference between Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways, the significance of a Payment Aggregator license and why Paytm’s application was rejected. Listen in.

Read the full story here.

