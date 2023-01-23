This year’s Budget is the last budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general elections.

The BJP is gearing up for the upcoming elections. In the recent national executive meeting of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that there were nearly 400 days left for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He asked party members to serve every section of society with full dedication in a speech.

So, how significant is this budget for the Union government?

How has the implementation of policies such as MGNREGA been by the government? What are some of the grave social issues that should be of immediate focus in the budget?

Poornima Joshi, Chief of Bureau, Delhi, helps decode these questions and mentions why Garib Kalyan will be the primary focus of the Budget. Listen in.