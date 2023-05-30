Cotton prices have declined by nearly nine per cent in the past two weeks as growers have begun to bring the produce they had held back over the past few months to the agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) yards.
What is the reason behind the fall in prices of cotton?
Subramani Ra Mancombu explains.
Read the full story here
