Vishal Garg from UBS Securities discusses the significance of credit costs and their impact on the banking sector. He emphasises that credit cost is the primary factor influencing the valuation of banks and can lead to substantial value destruction. By examining stocks where credit costs have remained high for an extended period, it becomes evident that shareholder value has significantly suffered. On the other hand, banks that have excelled in managing credit quality, particularly in credit card portfolios, have experienced compounding benefits over time.

Garg believes that assessing whether a value-destroying event will occur in the coming years is crucial. If credit costs are kept under control or maintained at or below the average level, banks can at least perform at historical average levels. Moreover, there is optionality for banks to perform above average when loan growth picks up and other income drivers come into play. Hence, managing credit costs provides a solid platform for sustainable performance.

Regarding the current cycle, Garg acknowledges that it may be unique due to the unprecedented plateauing or decline in credit costs. However, he suggests that there is often calm before another round of turbulence. He acknowledges the presence of uncertainties and debates within his team and with investors. To understand the banking cycle, Garg breaks it down into distinct periods, such as stage one, stage two, and stage three. The cleansing period, or stage three, involves banks recognizing stress and creating credit costs. Subsequently, credit costs gradually decline, falling below or near average levels, leading to stage two, which presents the most lucrative opportunities for profit.

Listen in to know more!

