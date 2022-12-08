Bisleri International, a brand known to all of us, has come to the news again. The chairman of Bisleri, Ramesh Chauhan has decided to sell the packaged drinking water business.

The potential buyer of Bisleri is Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL). While the deal hasn’t been finalized yet, both Tata and Bisleri have given an affirmative answer about being in talks.

In this podcast, we talk about the journey of Bisleri and why it is looking for a new owner. We also discuss how acquiring Bisleri will help Tata.

(Hello and welcome to the BL Podcast. This is Nabodita Ganguly. Today, I am joined by Meenakshi Verma Ambwami who will speak in-depth about the issue.)

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.

