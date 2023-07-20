In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s TE Rajasimhan talks to Captain Mohan Ranganathan about the lack of Flying Training Organisations in South India and its impact on aspiring pilots and the airline industry.

He explains that the focus on hiring pilots from the northern regions of India became prevalent as the aviation industry expanded. This resulted in a decline in interest in and support for flying clubs in the south. Additionally, he mentions a failed feasibility study for an Aviation Academy in Tamil Nadu hindered the establishment of FTOs in the state.

Capt Ranganathan points out that the high cost of flight training and the contradictory rules and regulations imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation make it difficult for individuals, especially those from lower-income backgrounds, to pursue a career in aviation. He emphasises the need for government funding and support to encourage aspiring pilots and bridge the financial gap.

In the discussion, he points to the neglect of the southern states by the central government in terms of aviation infrastructure and support. Bureaucratic committees lacking aviation expertise further hinder progress in this field. Captain Ranganathan suggests potential locations for FTOs, such as the unused airfield in Pondicherry, which offer suitable weather conditions and connectivity. He also stresses the importance of understanding the larger picture and investing in aviation infrastructure.

Regarding the future of FTOs in India, he states that the growth projections made by airlines and the government should be critically evaluated. He recommends a collaborative approach between airlines, the government, and FTOs, where airlines bear the cost of training their pilots, like the model followed by Singapore Airlines. Captain Ranganathan also expresses concern over the high costs associated with flight training, which can amount to around ₹1 crore and questions whether the return on investment justifies such expenses.

The podcast throws light on the need for government intervention and support in establishing FTOs in Tamil Nadu and the southern states. The cost of flight training, lack of job guarantees, and the complex regulatory environment pose significant challenges for aspiring pilots.

By investing in aviation infrastructure and providing financial assistance to deserving candidates, the government can promote a thriving aviation sector and bridge the gap between the northern and southern regions in terms of pilot training and employment opportunities.

(Host: T E Rajasimhan, Producer: Anjana PV)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.

