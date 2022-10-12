Various incidents in Canada against Indian sovereignty have become a cause for concern and the Narendra Modi government has served the Canada High Commission a demarche to be conveyed to the Prime Minister of Canada.

The Indian government urges the Canadian government to stop the Khalistan referendum which is scheduled to be organised in Ontario on November 6. Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has also talked about it to his Canadian counterpart.

What is the referendum? Why is the Indian government concerned about it?

Listen in to know more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit