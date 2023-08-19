In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, PT Jyothi Datta talks to Dr. Sharad Kumar Agarwal, National President, Indian Medical Association (IMA). The podcast focuses on the recent directive by the Indian government that mandates doctors to prescribe medicines using only generic names. Dr. Agrawal explains the IMA’s perspective on this directive, citing concerns about patient safety, quality control, and the complexities of medical decision-making.

He emphasises that while the IMA is not against the idea of rational prescription and cost-effectiveness, the current lack of stringent quality control in the production and distribution of generic medicines raises significant concerns. Dr.Agrawal highlights the need for a robust infrastructure to ensure that generic medicines are of consistent quality and efficacy. Additionally, he raises questions about the variation in pricing for medicines with similar compositions and advocates for a standardised pricing model for both branded and generic drugs.

The conversation also explores the potential implications of the generic prescription directive on patient safety, doctor-patient trust, and the prevalence of violence against healthcare professionals. He expresses the IMA’s concerns about the adverse consequences of this directive, particularly in critical care scenarios where quick decision-making is important.

Dr.Agarwal stresses the importance of maintaining patient safety and quality healthcare. He advocates for a collaborative approach between the medical community and the government to address these concerns and find a balanced solution to ensure affordable medicines without compromising on quality.

Listen in!

(Host: PT Jyothi Datta, Producers: Anjana PV, V Nivedita)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups

