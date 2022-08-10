Nitish Kumar has done it again -- he has walked out of the alliance with the BJP yet again and has joined hands with the RJD, Congress and the Left parties to form the government in Bihar. He took the oath of office for the 8th time on Wednesday afternoon. What’s next for Nitish Kumar? Listen in to know more.
BL Podcast: Bihar Political Crisis: What next for Nitish Kumar?
With Nitish Kumar breaking all alliances with the BJP, it remains to be seen how the politics of Bihar would shape now.
Published on
Aug 10, 2022