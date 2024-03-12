India’s first undersea tunnel, an arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road between the iconic Marine Driver and to Worli will be inaugurated on Monday.
The bridge will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
