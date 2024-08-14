Former LG of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said that the case of rape and murder of a doctor in West Bengal needed an impartial and professional investigation and it is relieving that the case has been transferred to CBI.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency. A team of senior CBI officers, who reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning, began its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, officials said.

