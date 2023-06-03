The latest economic indicators released on May 31st present a promising picture of the economy, with GDP showing improvements and GST collections reaching a new normal of 1.5 lakh crore rupees. However, the recovery remains uneven across sectors, raising concerns about the sustainability of the post-pandemic rebound.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA discusses the current state of the economy, highlighting that while macro-level numbers like GST collections indicate healthy growth, not all sectors are contributing equally.

The recovery is described as “multispeed,” with different sectors moving at different speeds at various times. While the services sector is expected to experience strong growth, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors face challenges due to the commodity price cycle and margin pressures. Furthermore, agriculture, which showed upward movement in FY 23, faces uncertainty due to changes in the monsoon cycle and the possibility of an El Nino in the second half of the year.

Host: Shishir Sinha; Producers: Nabodita Ganguly, Siddharth MC

