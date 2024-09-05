Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made history by becoming the first Indian PM to visit Brunei on a bilateral trip. This landmark visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

Modi’s agenda includes discussions on commercial, cultural, and defence ties with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This visit is also crucial for India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, aiming to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations.

Brunei, a small but wealthy nation in Southeast Asia, is known for its vast oil and gas reserves. The country is ruled by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, who ascended to the throne in 1968. Brunei has a population of around four lakh fifty thousand.

As Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Brunei comes to a close, it marks a significant milestone in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy. This visit symbolises India’s commitment to fostering deeper connections with Southeast Asian nations, promoting regional stability, and offering an alternative to China’s growing influence. As we look to the future, India’s engagement with Brunei and other ASEAN countries paves the way for a more interconnected and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.